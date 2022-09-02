Erwich, Ryan and Schrier promoted at Disney

Three executives at Disney General Entertainment (DGE) have received expanded leadership roles, Dana Walden, chairman, Disney General Entertainment, has confirmed. The changes include the promotions of Craig Erwich to president, ABC Entertainment, Hulu & Disney Branded Television Streaming Originals; Shannon Ryan to president, Marketing, Disney General Entertainment; and Eric Schrier to the role of president, Disney Television Studios & Business Operations, Disney General Entertainment. All three will report to Walden.

“I am incredibly fortunate to be working with some of the very best executives in our industry, and Craig, Shannon and Eric are exactly that – the best. These are proven leaders with both incredible creative sensibilities and strong business acumen,” said Walden. “Additionally, they have long and impressive track records of supporting their teams and our amazing creative partners to do their very best work.”

Erwich is now president of ABC Entertainment, Hulu & Disney Branded Television Streaming Originals. He will continue to oversee ABC Entertainment and Hulu Originals while adding Unscripted and Alterative Entertainment, and Disney Branded Television Streaming Originals to his oversight. Erwich is one of the most experienced creative leaders in streaming, having overseen the Hulu Originals brand since 2014. He has also been pivotal in helping ABC remain No. 1 in entertainment for three consecutive seasons.

As president of Marketing, Disney General Entertainment, Ryan will expand her in-house marketing agency to include Disney Branded Television and National Geographic Content. Since 2020, Ryan has led an internal agency responsible for the marketing and publicity of shows from ABC Entertainment, ABC News, Freeform, Hulu Originals, Onyx Collective and Disney Television Studios. She is an award-winning creative leader and was recently named one of Forbes’ Most Entrepreneurial CMOs and Adweek’s Top 30 Standout CMOs. With the move of the DBT and Nat Geo marketing and publicity teams to Ryan’s organization, Pam Levine will report directly to Ryan. The marketing for FX will stay with Stephanie Gibbons, president, Marketing, FX, who has successfully overseen the brand for the past 18 years.

In his new role, Schrier moves over from FX, where he was president of FX Entertainment, to take on a newly created position. As president of Disney Television Studios & Business Operations, Disney General Entertainment, he will be leveraging his experience built over two decades at FX with highly respected Chairman of FX and FX Productions John Landgraf. Schrier will take a cohesive approach to operations across DGE while shepherding the teams at Disney Television Studios, including 20th Television, 20th Television Animation and ABC Signature.

With these changes, Bryan Noon is stepping down but will stay on for a transition period.