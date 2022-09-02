Netflix brings forward ad-tier

Netflix is planning to introduce adverts to its streaming platform sooner than expected, as it seeks to beat Disney+ in launching an ad-tier.

With Disney+’s ad-tier set to launch in the US on December 8th, Netflix is now set to launch its own ad-tier option in November rather than the originally mooted early 2023.

The Netflix ad-plan – rumoured to cost between $7 and $9 – will go live in multiple countries, including the UK, the US, Canada, France and Germany.

It was recently revealed that Netflix plans to restrict commercials to around 4 minutes per hour, significantly less than traditional television.