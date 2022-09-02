Nielsen set to go private

A court meeting and special meeting of shareholders of audience measurement, data and analytics specialist Nielsen have approved the previously announced definitive agreement for Nielsen to be acquired by a private equity consortium composed of Evergreen Coast Capital Corp.an affiliate of Elliott Investment Management L.P., and Brookfield Business Partners L.P. together with institutional partners. Shareholders approved the $28.00 (€27.93) per share in an all-cash transaction valued at approximately $16 billion, including the assumption of debt.

The transaction, which is expected to close in October 2022, remains subject to customary closing conditions, including approval of the scheme of arrangement to implement the transaction by the UK Court and the delivery of a copy of the court order approving the transaction to the UK Companies Registry, as well as to the satisfaction of the other conditions set forth in the Transaction Agreement.

Upon closing, Nielsen will become a private company, and its shares will no longer be traded on the New York Stock Exchange.

“Time will tell what this means for Nielsen – but the company has been woefully mismanaged and is being out-innovated across the board, particularly in streaming and CTV,” commented Chris Harihar, a head of adtech at Crenshaw Communications.