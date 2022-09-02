Samba TV partners with Relo Metrics

Samba TV, a global provider of television technology and omniscreen advertising and analytics, has partnered with Relo Metrics, the sports sponsorship intelligence platform, to provide brands, sports teams, and agencies new insight into sponsorship effectiveness across linear television. , a global provider of television technology and omniscreen advertising and analytics, has partnered with, the sports sponsorship intelligence platform, to provide brands, sports teams, and agencies new insight into sponsorship effectiveness across linear television. Leveraging Samba TV’s proprietary ACR technology and smart TV viewership data, Relo Metrics customers will now be able to measure the television reach of in-stadium branding as well as have a more accurate and holistic view into their sponsorship’s exposure, impressions and reach across every piece of digital sports content.



“As sports content media rights continue to become diversified across linear and OTT platforms, it was important for our customers at Relo Metrics to find the right partner to provide accurate and cross-channel broadcast measurement,” said Brian Kim, CEO of Relo Metrics. “Integrating Samba TV’s content viewership solutions into our sponsorship intelligence platform not only provides our customers a clearer way to measure their sponsorship exposure across TV, it will ultimately allow us to surface new insights and maximise the impact of sponsorship revenue for our customers.”



“This is the year of measurement and currency innovation and we are pleased to announce this first-in-kind partnership to enable a new currency in sports sponsorships,” said Samba TV Co-Founder and CEO Ashwin Navin. “Our data confirms that in terms of reach, sports represent 80 per cent of the top 50 linear programmes in the last quarter alone. There is a huge opportunity to lean into new measurement capabilities to unlock a clear view into the value of sponsorships in this arena. We are excited to partner with a market leader like Relo Metrics to put data at the heart of decision-making.”



With a global addressable footprint of 46 million opted-in televisions, Samba TV’s software is integrated at the chipset level into 24 of the leading, global CTV brands, providing first-party insight into viewership data across broadcast, cable, over-the-top, and digital media. This new strategic partnership will allow Relo Metrics’ customers to leverage Samba TV’s television viewership data to assess the full impact of their sponsorship and identify opportunities for more effective reach. Relo Metrics’ sponsorship intelligence platform is used by hundreds of sports teams, brands and agencies, enabling them to quantify their sponsorship exposure across all digital channels.