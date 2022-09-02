T-Mobile dominates FCC 5G auction

The FCC has issued the results of its recent 5G spectrum auction (No. 108) revealing that, as expected, T-Mobile took the majority of 2.5 GHz licences on offer.

Out of the total $428 million bid in the auction, T-Mobile paid $303.4 million to secure its capacity.

The next in line bidder was PTI Pacifica, and its total bid was just $17.7 million. TeleGuam was next in line and paid $16.56 million.

The T-Mobile bids secured a total of 7146 licences out of 7872 on offer.

The FCC says: “There are 63 winning bidders, 77 per cent of which qualified as small businesses or as entities serving rural communities, which will support the introduction of innovative new wireless services in their local communities.”

Verizon and Charlie Ergen’s Dish Network did not enter bids.