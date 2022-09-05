Forecast: E European SVoD revenues at $2.9bn by 2027

Eastern European SVoD revenues will reach $2.95 billion (€2.94bn) by 2027 – up from $1.60 billion in 2021, according to the Eastern Europe SVOD Forecasts report from analysis firm Digital TV Research. Poland will be the only country to generate more than $1 billion by 2027.

“Excluding Russia and Ukraine – no mean feat considering that together they provide 57 per cent of the region’s TV households – revenues will grow from $0.93 billion in 2021 to $2.24 billion in 2027,” advises Simon Murray, Principal Analyst at Digital TV Research. “This was prompted by 2022 launches from Disney+, SkyShowtime and HBO Max.”

Digital TV Research forecasts 38 million SVoD subscriptions in Eastern Europe by 2027; up from 22 million at end-2021. Excluding Russia and Ukraine, subscriptions for 20 countries will triple from 9 million in 2021 to 24 million in 2027.

There will still be plenty of room for growth beyond the forecast period as only 16 per cent of the region’s TV households will subscribe to at least one SVoD platform by 2027. Excluding Russia and Ukraine, this proportion will double from 11 per cent in 2021 to 24 per cent in 2027. Penetration in Poland will reach 44 per cent by 2027.