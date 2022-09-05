RTVE warns of the end of free DTT

Spanish public broadcaster RTVE has warned of the risk of DTT disappearing in its free distribution model, and has joined the lobby group for FTA DTT: Call To Europe Project, formed by over 40 organisations, to lobby for the maintenance of the radio spectrum to guarantee DTT frequencies beyond 2030.

RTVE director of Audiovisual Policies, Public Service and International, Angel García Castillejo, pointed out that the forthcoming World Radio Communications Conference to be held by the end of 2023 in Dubai may alter the current status quo in the access to DTT frequencies, having a negative impact on the business and the viewers.

The Call to Europe movement has urged not to change the current DTT road map as “all Europe needs from 470 to 694 MHz bands for DTT transmission and culture”.

In Spain, DTT transmission has experienced several migrations: from the initial 900 MHz band to 800 MHz, then to 700 MHz and now on 470-694 MHz. Broadcasters have urged the Administrations not to do any more changes and guarantee the current frequencies for a longer period to protect their businesses.