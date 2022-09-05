SkyShowtime reveals launch date, content line-up

SVoD service SkyShowtime will officially launch on September 20th, bringing its premium offering of exclusive entertainment to millions of homes across Europe.

A joint venture of Comcast — parent company of NBCUniversal and Sky — and Paramount Global, SkyShowtime will initially launch in Denmark, Finland, Norway and Sweden before expanding into the Netherlands later in Q4 2022.

SkyShowtime will continue its roll out across Spain, Portugal, Andorra, and Central & Eastern Europe (CEE) over the coming months and through Q1 2023. CEE markets include Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Kosovo, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Poland, Romania, Serbia, Slovakia and Slovenia. Specific launch dates and pricing in these markets will be announced at a future date.

SkyShowtime vows to bring together the best entertainment from the world’s greatest studios and storytellers. Featuring thousands of hours of quality entertainment for the whole family, the service aims to be home to a wide selection of the world’s most highly anticipated series and movies. It will feature the exclusive television premieres of first-run theatrical films from Paramount Pictures and Universal Pictures, Hollywood’s two oldest studios and which together account for nearly 50 per cent of Hollywood box office.

SkyShowtime will be home to a selection of new blockbuster films following their theatrical and home entertainment release, including Top Gun: Maverick, Jurassic World Dominion, Minions: The Rise of Gru, The Northman, Sing 2, Sonic the Hedgehog 2, The Lost City, Downton Abbey: A New Era, Nope, Belfast, Ambulance and The Bad Guys.

In addition, SkyShowtime features new premium scripted series, kids and family content and a selection of iconic library titles and box sets from Universal Pictures, Paramount Pictures, Nickelodeon, DreamWorks Animation, Paramount+, SHOWTIME, Sky Studios and Peacock – all streaming in one place. SkyShowtime will also feature local original programming, documentaries and specials from its markets.

In the Nordics, as part of the partnership with Paramount, SkyShowtime will replace Paramount+, allowing existing and future customers to watch current Paramount+ favourites as well as SHOWTIME originals .

For the first time, subscribers will gain access to even more new and exclusive premium series and movies spanning the best of Universal Pictures, Sky Originals and NBCUniversal.

From launch, customers can watch series premieres of highly-anticipated SHOWTIME drama American Gigolo, Sky Originals The Rising, The Fear Index, The Midwich Cuckoos, and Law & Order Season 21 from Peacock. Over the coming months, additional series premieres will include Yellowstone Season 5, Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin, Vampire Academy and SHOWTIME series Yellowjackets Season 2 and Let The Right One In.

“It’s time… for SkyShowtime, the next great streaming service for Europe,” declared SkyShowtime CEO Monty Sarhan. “Just months after receiving full regulatory approval, SkyShowtime will officially launch on 20 September 2022. We’re excited for our customers to have exclusive access to the latest series and movie premieres from our iconic and world-renowned studios. We look forward to sharing further details about launch dates for our other markets and bringing SkyShowtime to even more people across Europe.”

“We’re thrilled to launch SkyShowtime across the Nordics and look forward to offering our customers the very best selection of global series and movies all in one place,” added Henriette Skov, SkyShowtime Regional General Manager for Northern Europe.

The service will be available direct-to-consumer via the SkyShowtime app across Apple iOS, tvOS, Android devices, and through the website: www.skyshowtime.com. SkyShowtime’s monthly price will be €6,99 in Finland, SEK 79 in Sweden, NOK 79 in Norway, and DKK 69 in Denmark.

SkyShowtime will also be available through the following distribution partners across its Nordic markets: Allente, RiksTV, Ruutu, Sappa, Strim, Telenor, Tele2, Telia, Telmore and YouSee from Nuuday Group, and TV 2 Play.

Powered by the Peacock platform, SkyShowtime was created specifically for Europe and is dedicated to these markets. With regional offices across its territories, SkyShowtime’s customer-centric focus and local market presence informs its approach to partnerships, content, and marketing. Once launched across more than 20 countries, SkyShowtime’s apps and content will be available in 18 different languages.

The content line up detailed is Nordic-specific and may vary per market.