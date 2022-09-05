WBD names Nordic leadership team
September 5, 2022
The management team that will lead Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) forwards in the Nordics has been announced by Christina Sulebakk following her appointment in June as General Manager.
Sulebakk commented: “The Nordics is a highly developed media market and Warner Bros Discovery is one of the leading media businesses in the region, reaching millions of people every day with high-quality content and products. In the past few months, I have had the pleasure of meeting so many talented people, and I am confident that WBD will grow into an even stronger corporation in the years ahead. The potential is extremely exciting and today I am happy to announce the leadership team that will support me in delivering continued growth for WBD in the Nordics.”
The Nordics team will consist of:
- Pil Gundelach Brandstrup will take lead responsibility for content and planning across the Nordics, as well as continuing as content lead for Denmark.
- Magnus Vatn, Axel Eriksson and Katja Santala will continue as country content leads with Lina Friman continuing to head up planning, reporting to Pil.
- Roni Patel will be responsible for content licensing.
- Kasper Kryger will be responsible for the ad sales business in the region.
- Jesper Steenberg will be responsible for the new consolidated distribution team.
- Tore Fredrik Dreyer will head up distribution for theatrical, games and home entertainment.
- Jessie Ross Skarvad will be responsible for marketing and publicity of theatrical, games and home entertainment.
- Rebecca Rørmark has decided to explore new opportunities but will be heading up marketing of our Discovery channel portfolio, trade marketing for HBO Max and publicity during a period of transition.
- Francois Simonetta, reporting into global brands and experience, will continue to oversee consumer products for the region.
- Morten Johannessen will continue to oversee the sports operation across the Nordics.
- A head of finance, operations, research and insights will be appointed shortly.
- Legal, people and culture and corporate communications will be announced at a later stage.
- Sanny Ekstrand, SVP Operations will be leaving the company. He has been with the business since 2018 and has played an important role in building the Nordic strategy and operation.
- Johan Mannerhill, GM Nordics for Home Entertainment & Games will also be leaving the company. Johan has had as significant impact driving growth for the WB business in the Nordics during his decade-long tenure.