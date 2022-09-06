Italy: Satellite TV available to 20m

The number of Italians able to receive satellite TV transmissions in Italy reached 19.8 million in May 2022, accounting for a 34.3 per cent penetration rate.

Research conducted by Studio Frasi, based on Auditel data, shows that in 14 years, the number of satellite TV viewers has grown by 3.39 million or by 17.8 per cent.

The growth can be attributed to FTA satellite platform Tivùsat that offers over 130 TV channels, including more than 70 in HD and seven in UHD. These include the entire packages of Rai (14 channels), Mediaset (13 channels) and Discovery (ten channels) in HD.

In the period January to August 2022, the average 24-hour audience for satellite TV channels was 1.81 million.

Contrary to satellite TV, TV consumption via the internet is still very small in Italy, amounting to 4.6 per cent of total TV viewing.