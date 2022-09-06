Advanced Television

SkyShowtime taps Paramount’s Urgell

September 6, 2022

SkyShowtime has named David Urgell VP of distribution & partnerships.

Urgell arrives from SVP of strategy, operations & business development at Paramount’s international streaming division, a role he had held since 2020 and meant he worked across Pluto TV and Paramount+, as well as SkyShowtime.

Before that, Urgell had been SVP of business development & content distribution at ViacomCBS Network EMEA (now rebranded Paramount).

Former Comcast Cable executive Monty Sarhan was appointed CEO in January.

SkyShowtime will begin its European rollout on September 20th.

