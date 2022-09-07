Ahead of Disney+ Day on September 8th, Disney has announced that from September 8th at 5am through to September 19th, new and returning UK subscribers can get one month of Disney+ for £1.99.

Disney+ stopped offering free trials back in summer 2020. A regular subscription now costs £7.99 in the UK.

The Disney+ Day celebration leads into D23 Expo: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event presented in Anaheim, California from September 9th through September 11th, where subscribers in attendance can receive access to even more onsite perks and expect surprise announcements and first-looks at upcoming Disney+ Originals.

Additionally, on September 8th, Disney+ subscribers and their party with Disney theme park admission and reservations are invited to enter the theme parks at Walt Disney World Resort in Florida, Disneyland Resort in California, and Disneyland Park at Disneyland Paris 30 minutes before regular park open to extend the celebrations.