Evergent launches strategic partnership with XroadMedia

Evergent, the customer management and monetisation leader for streaming and digital subscription businesses, has announced a new partnership with XroadMedia, leading specialists in building innovative and ground-breaking content discovery and personalisation solutions.

Through the partnership, XroadMedia will provide content intelligence and anonymised viewer profiles to better inform Evergent’s flexible monetisation solution. The two companies will develop joint solutions to deliver enhanced results for customer relationship management (CRM) and monetisation. XroadMedia provides personalisation services to broadcasters, service providers and operators worldwide, resulting in improved advertising and user experiences in video services. Using anonymised and aggregated user and household data, XroadMedia builds accurate profiles to deliver content discovery and other key personalisation services. These insights enable XroadMedia clients to increase user engagement and reduce churn.

When integrated with Evergent’s subscription management platform, XroadMedia’s content intelligence will make it possible for Evergent customers to improve retention and upsell opportunities depending on where the user is in the customer lifecycle as well as the customer’s unique profile. By combining content data with Evergent’s existing household and user information, media and entertainment providers can improve the customer experience and drive more value from each individual relationship.

“Today’s customers expect more from their entertainment and telecommunications providers, particularly when looking for new content,” said Vijay Sajja, founder and CEO of Evergent. “XroadMedia’s content intelligence resources make it possible for media companies to serve each customer what they want, when they want it. By combining this technology with Evergent’s leading subscription management tools, we can ensure that every client maintains the highest possible levels of customer satisfaction and retention.”

“There has never been a more competitive environment for media and advertising, and small technology advantages can make the difference between success or failure,” said Adolf Proidl, co-founder and CEO of XroadMedia. “Evergent and XroadMedia each provide their customers with an edge when trying to boost retention and customer lifetime value. When combined, these solutions make it possible for media providers to truly optimise their customer experience and outperform the competition.”