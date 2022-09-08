iPhone-by-satellite deal confirmed

Apple, as largely expected, has confirmed that it will launch a satellite link on its new iPhone 14 devices. Satellite operator Globalstar will provide the cellular links which are – at least initially – designed to operate only in emergencies.

Apple will pay for 95 per cent of the approved capital expenditure for the new Globalstar satellites that will be needed to support the service, but the satellite operator will still need to raise additional debt to construct and deploy the satellites, Globalstar said.

Indeed, it wasn’t entirely good news for Globalstar’s shareholders as they saw stock values plummet 16 per cent on September 7th. On the upside, Globalstar’s stock has risen some 50 per cent to date this year.

Apple’s new iPhones start retailing at $799 (€797), and will be available later this month, Apple said at its autumn event, titled ‘Far Out’. The emergency satellite service is only available initially in the US and Canada.