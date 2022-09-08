Portugal: Pay-TV growth slows down in H1

Portugal added 133,000 new subscribers in the first half of 2022 (+3 per cent), compared to the same period last year, taking the total to 4.4 million, accounting for a 94.8 per cent penetration rate.

However, the National Communications Authority (Anacom) points out that the growth was lower than in previous years – 3.5 per cent in H1 2021 and 3.8 per cent in H1 2020.

The growth in the first half of 2022 was boosted by FTTH technology, which added 272,000 more subscribers (+11.7 per cent growth), for a total of 2.6 million subscribers or 59 per cent of the total.

Cable TV was the second most popular distribution technology with 28.8 per cent, followed by DTH (8.6 per cent) and ADSL (3.6 per cent).

Meo was the operator with the highest subscriber share, with 40.8 per cent, followed by NOS (37.4 per cent), Vodafone (18.6 per cent) and Nowo (3.1 per cent).

Vodafone saw the fastest growth (+0.7 per cent), followed by Meo (+0.4 per cent), while both NOS and Nowo lost market share, down by 0.8 per cent and 0.3 per cent, respectively.