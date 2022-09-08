Report: Streamers 16% of EU original content investment
September 8, 2022
Global streaming services’ share of investments in European original content grew to 16 per cent in 2021, according to a report from the European Audiovisual Observatory.
Although Netflix accounted for over half (56 per cent), it was down from 92 per cent two years earlier as other streamers, in particular Prime Video, increased their share.
Further takeaways include:
- Total investments in original European content sharply increased with the entry of the global streamers in the European market. These investments by streamers were accompanied by an interesting knock-on effect: facing new competition and new standards for TV shows, private broadcasters also increased their investments while public broadcasters faced budget constraints.
- The streamers’ investments in European original production grew faster than their acquisitions.
- Spain is comparatively the main beneficiary of the streamers’ investments, and the role of the UK as the leading market for the production of original European content has been confirmed. Germany and France appear to be lagging behind for their ability to capture global streamers’ investments.
- Total investments in European original production amounted to €17.4 billion in 2021.
- The growth of investments accelerated from 2015 until the pandemic and strongly rebounded in 2021.