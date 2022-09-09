ABS appoints Somani as CEO

ABS, a global satellite operator, has announced that Amit Somani has been appointed Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and will assume duties on October 10th.

Somani brings over 25 years of experience as an operational and strategic leader in the information and communications technology space, with experience as a senior executive in the satellite communications sector.

“I am very excited to be joining the ABS team at this time,” said Somani. “The company’s diverse and wide-reaching portfolio of assets, spanning multiple technologies and markets, coupled with a highly capable team makes it a unique platform to capitalize on the opportunities in the rapidly-evolving satellite communications industry.”

“Amit brings proven industry experience and strategic expertise to help us deliver innovative growth and value creation. The ABS Board warmly welcomes Amit who, with the support of the senior leadership team, is the ideal candidate to lead ABS into this next phase of its development,” added Parm Sandhu, Chairman of ABS.

Somani will join ABS after having served nearly 13 years at Yahsat where he held the role of Chief Strategy Officer. Prior to joining Yahsat in 2010, he worked as a consultant at Booz and Company, and other international consulting firms, advising clients in the information and communication technology sector across the globe. He has spent significant portions of his career in North America, South America, Africa, Europe and the Middle East.