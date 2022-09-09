Camelot selects OneView by Roku

Camelot Strategic Marketing & Media and Roku has announced that Camelot is the first agency to join a new certified partner programme to use OneView to help small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) accelerate investment in TV streaming advertising. As an early adopter and first certified partner, Camelot will use the data, tech, and tools from Roku to make it easy for SMBs to grow their businesses and achieve their marketing goals.

OneView is the ad platform built for TV streaming. Brands use OneView to set up, optimise, and measure their ad campaigns. In a world where all TV ads will be automated, OneView offers software with data, machine learning, and measurement to reach more streamers wherever they are – Roku, other TV streaming platforms, desktop, mobile, and more.

“We’re thrilled to enhance our longstanding partnership with Roku to bring SMBs the benefits of TV streaming,” said Sam Bloom, CEO of Camelot Strategic Marketing & Media. “Camelot prides itself on building fact-based, insights-driven programs for our clients, which is why we chose OneView to deliver the best TV ad experience.”

“For the past six years, Camelot has been a key strategic partner with Roku and demonstrated operational excellence in OneView,” said Tommy Burk, Senior Director, OneView. “We’re excited to entrust Camelot to help a broader set of advertisers accelerate the shift to TV streaming.”

Camelot was the first agency to certify its traders on OneView for its Fortune 500 clients. The agency was also a launch partner with Roku’s clean room, a privacy-first data collaboration environment that allows advertisers and agencies to use their encrypted first-party data for their advertising.