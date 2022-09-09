OneWeb, HD Hyundai Avikus sign MOU

OneWeb, the low Earth orbit (LEO) satellite communications company, and HD Hyundai Avikus, a specialist in advanced autonomous ship, have announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).

The companies say agreement, signed during a dedicated ceremony at SMM Hamburg 2022, signifies a new partnership to explore opportunities for advanced LEO satellite technology to support the next generation of marine expertise and autonomous shipping.

The partnership will test and review the use of OneWeb’s high-speed, low latency LEO service to provide the necessary connectivity for facilitating and strengthening the operations of Avikus’ systems. OneWeb’s technology will advance and future proof remote ship operations through improved latency and bandwidth across oceans, enabling improved data sharing from ship to shore. The companies will work together evaluating the new technologies for LEO connectivity onboard future vessels as well as other solutions for the HD Hyundai Group.

Dohyeong Lim, CEO of HD Hyundai Avikus, said: “This partnership is vital to HD Hyundai Avikus’ development of the next generation of marine technology and autonomous shipping. As a shipbuilding group and autonomous ship solution provider, we’re excited to be an early adopter of OneWeb’s advanced LEO connectivity. It is expected that this partnership will bring Avikus’s technology and business scalability to another level. In addition, Avikus will serve as a bridgehead for HD Hyundai group’s digital twin, remote sea-trial and even new business development.”

Stephen Beynon, Chief Commercial Officer at OneWeb,commented: “We are hugely excited about this new partnership with Avikus. At OneWeb, we firmly believe in the strength and significance of collaboration, as demonstrated by our global investors and industry relationships, and this MoU is no exception. OneWeb’s advanced LEO service network will provide the connectivity necessary for not only Avikus but also HD Hyundai group to operate their future systems – unlocking huge opportunities for the entire maritime industry.”