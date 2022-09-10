Qvest, Skyline Communications partnership

Digital transformation software solutions specialist Skyline Communications and Qvest, a systems architect, ICT integrator and developer of software products, have agreed on a multi-year global strategic partnership with the aim of allowing customers in the ICT, media and entertainment industry to benefit from an acceleration of their digital transformation programmes.

With this strategic agreement, Qvest will leverage the modular DataMiner platform and Skyline’s extensive developer community to speed up digitisation of ICT media operations. The agreement applies to Qvest’s Global sourcing services, its system integration business, and its software development unit.

The pair note that Media & Entertainment companies, including content creators, broadcasters, and service providers, are in the midst of transforming their business to Cloud and All-IP. With their expert teams, Skyline and Qvest support customers and partners in realising agile data-driven operations, which have the ability to continuously evolve and leverage the full potential of this new generation of transformational technology.

This involves not only automating the operation and supply chain, but also at the same time also reimagining and innovating workflows. With this partnership, both companies enable innovation that drives efficiency in the utilisation of both on-premises and cloud resources, empowering organisations and individual teams to achieve their goals by transforming the product and services offering of the organisation.

“We very happy with this large global agreement being signed between two world-class companies truly are leading their business segment since between two world-class companies that have been leading their business segment for multiple decades,” commented Ben Vandenberghe, CEO at Skyline Communications. “It is truly a perfect match. The powerful transformational capabilities of DataMiner, combined with the unique media industry expertise of Qvest, will result in an unprecedented solution offering for media companies. In early 2022 Skyline Communications launched its new DataMiner Partner Program, allowing a growing range of certified business partners to offer business and technical consultancy services, as well as reseller and system integrator type services for its transformational DataMiner technology. The programme has today proven to be a huge success, once more illustrated by Qvest signing up as a global Strategic Partner of Skyline Communications.”

“Qvest supports and empowers organisations to succeed in tech-driven change,” added Christian Massmann, CSO at Qvest Group. “We have been a leading technology partner of Skyline for many years, with a proven track record of DataMiner deployments in international projects. With this new global strategic partnership, we can serve our customers even better with tailored solutions. DataMiner will be a central piece of our offerings in our systems integration business activities and beyond. As DataMiner is a DevOps-based modular deployment stack, it is also a versatile solution for our software development division to build and develop innovative solutions in a continuous process together with our customers.”