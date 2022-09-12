Vodafone Iceland partners with XroadMedia

Vodafone Iceland, a leading provider in the Iceland telecommunications market, and XroadMedia, specialists in building innovative and ground-breaking content discovery and personalisation solutions, have announced a partnership for audiences to experience hyper-personalisation.

Vodafone Iceland holds a strong local position both in the corporate and the consumer market and with its open innovation strategy, leads the way towards the implementation of new and innovative services in the Icelandic market. With the help of XroadMedia, Vodafone Iceland is able to deliver unique watching experiences within their IPTV and OTT platform as well as their website.

XroadMedia’s cloud-based solution, Ncanto, enables content discovery through bespoke personalisation for every viewer. As a result, users can effortlessly have seamless viewing with personalised rows on their home screen. These include ‘Continue Watching’, ‘Trending Content’ displayed based on user’s preferences, and ‘Dynamic Picks for You’ based on previous watch history and preferences. Subscribers of Vodafone Iceland also benefit from XroadMedia’s multi-language support and dynamic content in the native Icelandic language as well as English.

Before the full rollout, Vodafone Iceland tried and tested XroadMedia’s solution in a two-month trial to see the results first-hand. During the trial, conducted as an A/B test, Vodafone Iceland saw an increase in rentals per recommendation and other consumer satisfaction increases, such as playbacks.

“Vodafone Iceland was looking to enhance user experience on our extensive SVoD service called Stöð 2 Plus in the Icelandic marketplace. Our partnership with XroadMedia has helped tremendously with user uptake and engagement in relevant content for our customers. We are servicing a broad range of customers with a wide range of demands and we feel that our partnership has helped our vast catalog come to life for the larger part of our users.” says Jens Sigurðsson, Head of Media Business Transformation, Vodafone Iceland.

“With Vodafone Iceland, we have added another exciting project to our portfolio. During the trial, we saw the desire of their team to provide their users with a better, personalised experience to help their audience to find the content they love. Since the start of our partnership, we have gradually implemented new use cases and our services into Vodafone Iceland’s workflow. And this is just the start of our partnership – we are currently working on more advanced and innovative features and functionalities that will help Vodafone Iceland to excite their users and improve their business KPIs” comments Adolf Proidl, Co-founder and CEO, XroadMedia.