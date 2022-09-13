Data: Surge in viewing for Netflix’s The Crown

Netflix’s historical drama series The Crown saw a sharp increase in viewership this past weekend, following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, according to data from Whip Media. Key points from the data include:

Views increased exponentially for the show between September 9th and September 11th; In the UK, the show’s viewership increased more than 800 per cent from the previous Friday-Sunday period. In France, The Crown had more than 3x the viewers it did than the previous weekend. In the US, viewership more than quadrupled Friday-Sunday when compared to the previous week Globally: Overall, the show’s viewership was nearly 4x higher this past weekend than it was the previous weekend



These insights are based on data pulled from TV Time, Whip Media’s TV and movie tracking app that has more than 22 million global registered users.

The TV Time app also saw a major increase in the number of users following The Crown. In fact, the show had its biggest spike in followers that wasn’t tied to a season premiere since 2017. At the same time, it was also the show’s biggest spike in followers since its Season 4 premiere in November 2020.