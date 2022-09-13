DT, RTL Deutschland live TV 5G network slicing

Deutsche Telekom and RTL Deutschland have broadcast live TV content via the 5G standalone network of Deutsche Telekom. The technology was used by ntv for a live interview ahead of the Digital X tech trade fair in Cologne.

A virtual network section was used to transmit high-quality moving images in a stable and smooth way. This ensures the high bandwidths required and even works for busy mobile network cells. The basis for this solution is a technology called network slicing.

“5G network slicing makes its TV debut,” declared Claudia Nemat, member of the Telekom Board of Management and responsible for technology and innovation. “The latest mobile communications standard supports the transmission of data-intensive video signals in real time. 5G network slicing makes this possible. With the tests conducted so far and the first live interview via 5G network slicing on ntv, we have reached a major milestone. Our partnership with RTL Deutschland continues successfully. Together, we are now working on connecting journalists even closer to their audience.”

“Our goal is to provide our viewers and users with the best and fastest information from anywhere and at any time,” added Stephan Schmitter, Managing Director RTL NEWS and chief journalistic content officer RTL Deutschland. “5G network slicing is an important tool for this and therefore strengthens our independent journalism. The 5G standalone network from Deutsche Telekom has once again exceeded the high demands of TV production. This will allow our journalists to put this technology to work in real broadcasting operations in the future. 5G Standalone and network slicing enable reliable live broadcasts,”

Live broadcasts on the move are becoming increasingly important in TV journalism. 5G standalone with network slicing will play a key role in this context. Broadcasting video signals with 5G standalone will increase the efficiency of TV productions. In the future, high-quality videos can be reliably broadcasted in real time using only smartphones and 5G network slicing.

With live TV via 5G network slicing, Telekom and RTL Deutschland are focusing their partnership on innovative technologies as well. The collaboration extends the strong cooperation around RTL+ and MAGENTA TV.