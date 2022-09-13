Google sued for €25bn in Europe

Google is to face damages claims for up to €25 billion over its digital advertising practices in two suits soon to be filed in British and Dutch courts on behalf of publishers.

The suits will allege anti-competitive damages against Google’s adtech, which has also drawn scrutiny from antitrust regulators. The French competition watchdog imposed a €220 million fine on the company last year while the European Commission and UK CMA are investigating whether adtech gives it an unfair advantage over rivals and advertisers.

“It is time that Google owns up to its responsibilities and pays back the damages it has caused to this important industry. That is why today we are announcing these actions across two jurisdictions to obtain compensation for EU and UK publishers,” Damien Geradin at law firm Geradin Partners said in a statement.

Google criticised the imminent lawsuits, saying that it works constructively with publishers across Europe.

The British claim at the UK Competition Appeal Tribunal will seek to recover compensation for all owners of websites carrying banner advertising, including traditional publishers.

Litigation investment fund Harbour is funding both lawsuits.