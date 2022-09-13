Spain: TV ad revenues back to 2014 levels

Spain’s TV ad revenues amounted to €1.54 billion in 2021, a little better than 2020’s €1.42 billion, but 8 per cent less than €1.67 billion in 2019 – before the pandemic – according to the latest data from the CNMC.

The figure is a similar to 2014’s €1.51 billion. But forecasts are now gloomy as the first six months of 2022 has seen revenues fall by 6 per cent, according to Infoadex.

Since 2007 (the peak point in TV ad revenues at €2.73 billion), the fall has been significant with a drop of 43.5 per cent.

Streaming and digital content services are now taking the majority of advertising with revenues of up to €1.2 billion until June 2022 versus €830 million in TV, according to Infoadex.