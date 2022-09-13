TelevisaUnivision completes acquisition of Pantaya

TelevisaUnivision, the Spanish-language media and content company, has announced the completion of its acquisition of Pantaya, a streaming platform in the US for Spanish-language movies and series.

“The strategic acquisition of Pantaya marks an important milestone in our ongoing digital transformation, bringing together highly complementary streaming assets and building upon TelevisaUnivision’s global streaming service, ViX and ViX+,” said Pierluigi Gazzolo, President and Chief Transformation Officer of TelevisaUnivision. “We are excited to welcome the Pantaya team, its content, and its subscribers to our platform, and look forward to working together to provide our audience with an even greater variety of content, as we accelerate our efforts to redefine the global streaming landscape and solidify ViX and ViX+’s position as the largest Spanish-language streamer in the world.”

Alan Sokol, President and Chief Executive Officer of Hemisphere, added “we are grateful for the tremendous work performed by the Pantaya team, which has made it the leading subscription streaming service for U.S. Hispanics. The addition of Pantaya to ViX+ will now create the most comprehensive selection of Spanish-language content targeted to this expansive audience.”

Pantaya is a premium streaming service for series and movies in Spanish offering an extensive US and Latin American selection of titles. Pantaya also features exclusives and original titles, including special access to select movies available on the same day or shortly after they debut theatrically in Latin America.

ViX is the streaming service launched by TelevisaUnivision to represent and serve the Hispanic culture with culturally relevant content produced in Spanish. With the addition of Pantaya’s premium library, subscribers, and team, ViX and ViX+ will further elevate their offering to further connect with the nearly 600 million Spanish-speakers in the world.