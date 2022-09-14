BBC offers live stream of The Queen lying-in-state

The BBC will be offering a dedicated live stream of The Queen’s lying-in-state for those who want to pay their respects, but aren’t able to get to London.

The service will be available in the UK on the BBC home page, the BBC News website and app, BBC iPlayer, BBC Parliament and the red-button. It will also be available internationally via the BBC News website.

The BBC said its dedicated live stream will be “an option to enable people to join the vigil virtually, and pay their respects from wherever they are”.

The live stream will be available from 5pm today [September 14th].