OneWeb, Arianespace agree launch resumption

Following the suspension of its launches in March 2022, LEO satellite operator OneWeb and launch services company Arianespace have reached an agreement pursuant to which performance of the Launch Services Agreement may be resumed in the future. The terms of the settlement are confidential, but are understood to involve OneWeb receiving compensation.

Arianespace is supporting OneWeb on its upcoming launches, including the performance of Dispenser Supply Services for two launches to be performed by NewSpace India Limited, part of Indian national space agency ISRO.

“Based on their unique heritage, OneWeb and Arianespace are determined to examine future opportunities together, especially on the Ariane 6 Launch Vehicle for the second generation of the constellation,” say the pair.