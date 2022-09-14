Report: Disney+ in over 1.7m Nordic homes

On September 15th 2020, Disney+ entered the Nordic region. After two years, the service has attracted more than 1.7 million subscribing households on the fiercely competitive Nordic market (Denmark, Norway, Finland, and Sweden), reports Mediavision.

This makes Disney+ the fourth largest SVoD service in the region.

The success of Disney+ can be explained by its clear positioning within the kids and family segment and an attractive price point. As Mediavision’s Content Analysis shows, approximately a fifth of the service’s content library (in terms of total hours) is within the kids and family genre – and according to the consumers’ evaluation, Disney+ outranks all competitors in this segment.



“It is not an overstatement to say that Disney+ launched with a bang on the Nordic market. The service reached a household penetration of 10 per cent in the Nordics in only two weeks – boosting stacking and subsequently household spend. However, a lot has happened these past two years,” said Natalia Borelius, senior analyst at Mediavision.

The streaming market is saturating, causing actors to search for new ways to boost subscriptions and increase revenues. Many actors are betting on adding hybrid subscription/advertising tiers – and Disney+ is one of them. Mediavision will soon release new figures on the Nordic SVoD market’s development so far during the second half of 2022.