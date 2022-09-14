Spain: 1Gbps price war

Spain’s largest telcos – Telefónica, Orange and Vodafone – have thrown themselves into another price fight, this time over FTTH 1Gbps.

Telefónica is offering 1Gbps fibre for €29.90 a month for nine months, including installation, router, phone-line fee and with unlimited calls. After that period, the price will be €50 a month.

Vodafone is pitching a three-month period at €31 a month for 1Gbps, including phone-line fee and unlimited calls. Installation is separate with a cost of €150 or free of charge with one year subscription.

Orange’s 1Gbps offer is €30.95 a month for a whole year including phone-line fee, fixed telephony with unlimited calls, installation and router with a 12 month contract.