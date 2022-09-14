UK pay-TV pirate hit with £250k fine

Michael Hornung, who in June 2022 was jailed in his absence to four and a half years in prison for selling set-top boxes giving illegal access to Sky TV, BT Sport, and Virgin Media, has been ordered to pay more than £250,000 (€288,000) under the Proceeds of Crime Act.

Minshull Street Crown Court in Manchester was told he had fled to Turkish-controlled Northern Cyprus, a territory with which the UK has no extradition treaty. Hornung has been ordered in his absence to pay £258,642.95.

Kieron Sharp, Chief Executive of UK intellectual property protection organisation FACT, said the confiscation order “makes clear the consequences of providing illegal streaming services, a serious criminal offence which in this case has led to a substantial prison sentence and now severe financial penalties. We are pleased the court have recognised the seriousness of piracy-related crime and we thank Greater Manchester Police for their support and assistance during the course of a complex investigation. The money recovered will go back to public bodies, including law enforcement agencies, which assists them in their efforts to bring criminals to justice.”