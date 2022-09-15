Research: 68% US homes NFL viewers

The latest update of Parks Associates’ OTT Video Market Tracker analyses the launch of NFL+, the OTT subscription service operated by the National Football League (NFL) in the United States and the market context for the service, as part of the Tracker’s ongoing analysis of top industry and consumer trends in the OTT video space.

Parks Associates consumer research finds 68 per cent of Internet households watch NFL games throughout the season, making football the most widely watched sport in the US. NFL+ aims to capitalise on that popularity with an SVoD service that offers access to live local and primetime games, NFL Network shows on-demand, and access to the NFL Films archives, although some fans have been frustrated with the viewing experience in the preseason.

“The NFL+ service included out-of-market preseason games but viewable only on mobile devices,” notes Eric Sorensen, Senior Contributing Analyst, Parks Associates. “Now, with the start of the NFL season, many fans are frustrated with local blackouts on the service. An NFL+ subscription does not guarantee access to every game, but Twitter reactions show the NFL must do a better job of informing fans of the extent and limitations of the product.”

The NFL has distribution deals with many big players, including Amazon, CBS, NBC Universal, and Disney. The fragmented state of NFL’s distribution rights creates major challenges in creating a comprehensive service for its product.

“The newly minted NFL+ app opens the possibility that all games could be streamed direct-to-consumer in the future, but the long-term nature of rights deals means an aggregated fan experience is unlikely in the near term,” advises Tam Williams, Marketing Associate, Parks Associates.