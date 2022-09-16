Comcast: “We’d buy Hulu too”

Straight after Walt Disney Company CEO Bob Chapek said he’d exercise his right to buy out Comcast’s 33 per cent stake in SVoD pioneer Hulu sooner rather than later, Comcast CEO Brian Roberts said he’d buy the streamer outright “if it were for sale”.

Both companies have ‘put’ options to offer to buy the other out in 2024 – the result of 21st Century Fox exiting and selling its third to Disney.

“Hulu is a phenomenal business,” Roberts told the Communacopia + Technology conference. “It has 50 million customers, its scale is fantastic and it has wonderful content. I believe if it were put up for sale, Comcast would be interested and so would a lot of other tech and media companies. You would have a robust auction. There has never been a pure-play, fabulously scaled streaming service put on the market. I don’t know that the public markets are the way to judge the value.”