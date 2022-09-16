Survey: Still gaps in Latinx representation

According to the newly released Horowitz Research study, FOCUS Latinx: State of Consumer Engagement 2022, reviews are mixed in terms of how well brands are doing when it comes to Latinx diversity and inclusion, pointing to the fact that there’s still a lot of work to be done.

When it comes to advertising, six in 10 Latinx respondents in the survey say it appeals to them when ads use people who are bilingual in them, and 57 per cent want to see ads centred around Latinx people and culture. However, fewer than half (46 per cent) of Latinx consumers are seeing more ads featuring diverse people, lifestyles, and cultures now than a year ago.

On the content side, four in ten Latinx respondents say they are seeing more Latinx actors as lead characters in scripted TV shows, while over one-third feel they are seeing the same amount or less. In fact, Latinx respondents are more likely to feel there are now more Black actors as lead characters in scripted shows than more Latinx actors.

Similarly, four in ten Latinx consumers feel they are seeing more positive portrayals of Latinx characters and communities; almost half feel they are seeing the same amount or fewer positive portrayals; and only 44 per cent feel that they are seeing more brands going out of their way to market and advertise to Latinx audiences.

The data from the Horowitz study underscore that it’s not just inclusivity on screen or in ads that matter. In today’s environment, Latinx – like many consumers – have a heightened awareness of the socio-political stances of the companies they choose to do business with, and look to align themselves with brands that stand for causes they believe in.

For example, almost seven in 10 Latinx consumers say it is important for them to support women’s rights, and two in three say it is important to be environmentally conscious. The study finds that over half of Latinx consumers have taken an action as a result of learning about a specific company’s actions or stances on political, social, and/or environmental issues – either by stopping doing business with the company, signing a petition against the company, or calling out the company in conversations with friends and/or family.

Notably, six in ten (59 per cent) of Latinx consumers say that it would have a positive impact on their likelihood to buy from a company that supports a woman’s right to choose, compared to only 10 per cent for whom this would negatively impact their likelihood. Similarly, 55 per cent of Latinx would be more likely to buy from a company that publicly supports a path to citizenship for undocumented immigrants, while only 11 per cent say it would have a negative impact.

“Brands looking to truly resonate with and grow their business among Latinx consumers have to look beyond Hispanic Heritage Month to create meaningful connections,” notes Adriana Waterston, Chief Revenue Officer and Insights & Strategy Lead for Horowitz Research. “This includes not only improving diversity and inclusion in their advertising and storytelling, but also using their political and economic clout to lobby for policies that have a real impact on Latinx rights, freedom, and economic empowerment—including Latinas’ and all women’s bodily autonomy.”