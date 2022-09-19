Endemol France chooses OKAST to launch FAST channels

A subsidiary of the Banijay Group, world leader in audiovisual production and producer of iconic programmes such as “Star Academy”, “Secret Story” and “Master Chef”, Endemol France has chosen the French solution OKAST Channels to launch its first channels on the largest FAST platforms on the market.

Convinced by the relevance of this new distribution and monetisation method, Endemol France has selected the OKAST Channels solution provided by OKAST. Its modular, cloud-based playout, transcoding, and ad insertion solution appeared to be the ideal technical solution, along with the support and technological expertise provided by its management team.

OKAST Channels allowed Endemol France to easily create, launch, distribute and monetise these FAST channels in a few weeks.

This new partnership is part of the ambitious strategy of the European consortium FAST4EU, created by OKAST, to develop a European ecosystem to address the FAST market.

OKAST will strengthen its portfolio of channels to offer local audiences in each market content that resonates with their values and culture, thus highlighting the breadth and quality of available European programmes.

“We are convinced that the potential of FMCG is enormous and that it is a great way to reach out to the local audience,” said Jean-Louis Dupuis, President of FMCG. We are convinced of the potential of FAST and connected TV and have therefore chosen OKAST Channels, a French and European player, to accompany us in the deployment of our first channels. Thanks to their support and advice, we were able to launch in record time,” said Jean-François Rubinstein, Managing Director of Endemol France

“Thanks to the launch of these channels with Endemol France, we have reached a new milestone in our strategy of offering FAST channels powered by European media and content providers. We are delighted that our OKAST Channels solution has won over Endemol France and that our support has enabled an implementation of transparent, fair, and flexible revenue streams,” added Cédric Monnier, CEO of OKAST