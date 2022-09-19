ITV to air Scotland vs Ukraine Nations League match

ITV has agreed a deal to show live, free to air coverage of Scotland’s forthcoming UEFA Nations League match against Ukraine. In a sub-licence agreement with rights holder, Premier Sports, ITV will bring viewers all the action from Hampden Park on September 21st.

Coverage, which will be broadcast UK-wide, starts at 7pm on ITV4 and ITV Hub with a 7.45pm kick-off.

The two sides met as recently as June when Ukraine were 3-1 winners in Glasgow in a World Cup Playoff match.

With domestic football in Ukraine starting up again in August in the midst of the Russian invasion, the visitors will look for another positive result to stay on top of the group, while Scotland will be aiming to build on their away win against Armenia in their previous Nations League group match after a mixed campaign so far.