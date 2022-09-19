Prime Video orders Blade Runner series

Amazon has announced that a Blade Runner TV series is in development for its Prime Video streaming service.

Ridley Scott, director of the celebrated 1982 Blade Runner movie will return to the sci-fi franchise as executive producer of the series, set to be titled Blade Runner 2099 on account of being set 50 years after Blade Runner 2049 – the 2017 sequel movie (pictured).

Silka Luisa (Shining Girl, Halo) will reportedly serve as showrunner, with Scott executive producing under his Scott Free Productions banner.



“The original Blade Runner, directed by Ridley Scott, is considered one of the greatest and most influential science-fiction movies of all time, and we’re excited to introduce Blade Runner 2099 to our global Prime Video customers,” said Amazon studios head of global television Vernon Sanders. “We are honoured to be able to present this continuation of the Blade Runner franchise, and are confident that by teaming up with Ridley, Alcon Entertainment, Scott Free Productions and the remarkably talented Silka Luisa, Blade Runner 2099 will uphold the intellect, themes and spirit of its film predecessors.”

“We are delighted to continue our working relationship with our friends at Amazon. And we are beyond excited to continue to extend the Blade Runner canon into a new realm with the provocative storyline that Silka has created,” added Alcon co-CEOs and co-founders Andrew Kosove and Broderick Johnson in a joint statement. “Audiences first discovered Ridley Scott’s brilliant vision for Blade Runner 40 years ago, and since then, it has become one of the most influential science-fiction films of all time. Denis Villeneuve’s follow-up sequel, Blade Runner 2049, then became one of the best reviewed sequels of all time. So, we recognise that we have a very high bar to meet with this next installment. Together with Silka and our partners at Amazon, and Scott Free Productions, we hope that we can live up to that standard and delight audiences with the next generation of Blade Runner.”