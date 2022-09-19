StarHub unveils TV+ Pro STB

StarHub has announced TV+ Pro, its latest set-top box with an integrated soundbar offering an immersive TV experience delivered in Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision, with audio tuning by Bang & Olufsen.

Available from September 20th, new and existing StarHub TV+ customers can wtach TV+ content on TV+ Pro at $14.90 monthly with no contract commitment.

“We are reimagining home entertainment as we bring the full cinema experience to the comfort of customers’ homes,” said said Yann Courqueux, Vice President of Home Product, StarHub “We are thrilled to deliver the best TV experience to StarHub customers with TV+ Pro, working with partners such as Dolby and Bang & Olusfen, for their renowned video and audio technologies. Offering unmatched immersion, TV+ Pro enables customers to enjoy their favourite content such as Premier League games on a whole-new level, soaking in the thrilling atmosphere of live matches without stepping out the door.”

“We are excited to be working with StarHub on the TV+ Pro set-top box,” added Ashim Mathur, Senior Regional Director, Japan and Emerging Markets, Dolby Laboratories. “Powered by Dolby Atmos, StarHub TV+ Pro doubles as a soundbar, allowing consumers to enjoy the latest shows and movies in Dolby Atmos. Equipped with Dolby Vision, consumers’ entertainment comes alive with ultra-vivid colours and incredible brightness and contrast when paired with a Dolby Vision-enabled TV. The combined Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision experience in StarHub TV+ Pro will allow StarHub subscribers to experience their favourite content as the creators originally intended. With a large and constantly growing library of movie titles available, alongside live content, consumers in Singapore can instantly access them in Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos through StarHub TV+ Pro.”

Duncan McCue, Vice President, Brand Partnering & Licensing, Bang & Olufsen, commneted: “StarHub TV+ Pro has been expertly tuned by our sound engineers. Furthermore, we have worked closely with StarHub’s suppliers to develop the audio architecture of the StarHub TV+ Pro. The result is a product that delivers a beautiful acoustic experience, enabling users to make the most of their favourite content”

Running on the latest Operator Tier version of Android TV 11, the plug-and-play StarHub TV+ Pro Box is compatible with any wireless broadband connection. Supporting Ultra HD content and Chromecast built-in, the box is preloaded with popular streaming apps such as Disney+, Netflix, Viu and more. Other features available on the StarHub TV+ Pro box include access to the Google Play store and Google Assistant, which allows customers to navigate seamlessly between live channels, VoD and OTT services with voice control.