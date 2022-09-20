Amagi NOW accelerates time to market and revenue realisation

Amagi, the global leader in cloud-based SaaS technology for broadcast and connected TV, has announced the upcoming general availability of Amagi NOW, a modular SaaS solution offering unified and comprehensive management and monetisation functionality in the cloud for delivering content to linear and VoD platforms.

With competition in the streaming ecosystem at an all-time high, Amagi NOW provides a vital advantage to content owners and platforms, improving time to market and achieving faster revenue realisation by automating processes that increase operational efficiencies. Amagi NOW gives media companies greater control over channel creation and management.

“As the streaming wars heat up, content platforms and owners need to not only deliver stellar content, seamlessly, they have to do it faster than ever before,” said Srinivasan KA, co-founder, Amagi. “Time to market really is everything. That’s why we built Amagi NOW, to provide media companies with the ability to produce, distribute and manage content—all in one place—with unified, automated workflows. With Amagi NOW, our customers can truly run faster than their competition, optimizing monetization opportunities and bringing their viewers a superior, loyalty-generating experience.”

Amagi NOW delivers a premium experience to viewers on streaming linear and VOD channels as well as distribution platforms and consumer devices with integrated graphics, multi-bit rate HLS playout streams, and pre-integrated delivery connectors and adaptive EPG management for all popular Free Ad-supported Streaming TV (FAST) platforms.

For platform partners, Amagi NOW offers content discovery, channel enablement, expedited channel acceptance, pre-integration for linear and VoD deliveries, and an enhanced viewer experience.

Content partners benefit from automated content workflows in one place, integrated scheduling and monetization, a do-it-all-yourself approach with a consistent user experience and pre-integration of platforms for linear and VoD deliveries.

Amagi NOW highlights include:

● Comprehensive workflow functionality, reducing the complexity of creating and managing channels, orchestrating ingest to publishing within minutes.

● Greater process automation, allowing content management, scheduling, distribution, and monetization to happen in a unified, intuitive and automated way.

● Seamless playout to easily schedule content in playlists and seamlessly playout to one or more channels with rich metadata and advanced EPG support.

● Better, revenue-boosting insights on performance, monetisation and viewership thanks to advanced analytics from Amagi THUNDERSTORM’s integration with

Amagi NOW. Expand device reach, avoid ad blockers and deliver better quality viewer experiences with integrated server-side ad insertion.

Amagi provides a complete suite of solutions for channel creation, distribution and monetisation. Amagi clients include ABS-CBN, A+E Networks UK, beIN Sports, Curiosity Stream, Cinedigm, Warner Bros. Discovery, Fox Networks, Fremantle, Gannett, Gusto TV, NBCUniversal, Tastemade, Tegna, and Vice Media among others.