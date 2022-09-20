Channel 4 privitisation to be “re-examined”

Donelan’s predecessor Nadine Dorries set out plans to take the broadcaster out of public ownership, and now Donelan has told BBC that she was “making sure that we still agree with that decision”.

Donelan said: “As the prime minister said, we do need to re-examine the business case and that’s certainly what I’m doing. We’re looking especially at the business case for the sale of Channel 4 and we’re making sure that we still agree with that decision […] I’m the type of politician that bases their decisions on evidence, that bases their decisions on listening, and that’s what I’ll be doing over the coming weeks.”