SkyShowtime begins European rollout

Streaming service SkyShowtime has gone live in Europe, launching in Denmark, Finland, Norway, and Sweden for the first time. The service has also announced upcoming launches in the Netherlands and Portugal, which will both go live on October 25th.

SkyShowtime CEO, Monty Sarhan, said: “Our time has come. It’s finally time for SkyShowtime. We are so excited that customers in the Nordics will have exclusive access to the latest series and movie premieres from our iconic and world-renowned studios. We are also excited to announce that next month, audiences in the Netherlands and Portugal will be able to experience SkyShowtime as we continue our expansion across Europe.”

SkyShowtime Regional General Manager for Northern Europe, Henriette Skov, added: “SkyShowtime is now live across the Nordics and we are thrilled to offer entertainment fans the very best selection of global series and movies all in one place.”

In the Nordics, as part of the partnership with Paramount, SkyShowtime now replaces Paramount+.

The service is available direct-to-consumer via web, and through the SkyShowtime app across Apple iOS, tvOS, Android devices, Android TV, Google TV. SkyShowtime’s monthly price will be €6,99 in Finland, SEK 79 in Sweden, NOK 79 in Norway, and DKK 69 in Denmark.

SkyShowtime will also be available through the following distribution partners across its Nordic markets: Allente, RiksTV, Ruutu, Sappa, Strim, Telenor, Tele2, Telia, Telmore and YouSee from Nuuday, and TV 2 Play.