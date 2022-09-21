Cobra Kai holds on to Netflix #1

Season 5 of Cobra Kai remained atop Netflix’s English TV List with 95.55 million hours vieweed. As the most viewed title in the week commencing September 12th, the Karate Kid spin-off series appeared in the Top 10 in 83 countries.

Season 2 of fantasy series Fate: The Winx Saga saw 48.96 million hours viewed after debuting on September 16th. Season 1 of The Crown continued its reign on the list as The Queen’s passing dominated the news, moving up to the third spot with 40.79 million hours viewed, while Season 2 of the series entered the list with 16.67 million hours viewed. Devil in Ohio kept fans on the edge of their seats as the thriller series had 29.3 million hours viewed. The Imperfects had an additional 35.02 million hours viewed. Director Skye Borgman (Girl in the Picture, I Just Killed My Dad) is back with documentary series Sins of Our Mother, which debuted on the list with 24.39 million hours viewed. The After the Alter special episodes from Season 2 of Love is Blind saw 14.37 million hours viewed. Stranger Things landed in the ninth spot with 13.48 million hours viewed. Neil Gaiman’s The Sandman closed out the list with 12.22 million hours viewed.

Action-thriller End of the Road was #1 on the English Films List with 27.19 million hours viewed and was in the Top 10 in 90 countries. In Do Revenge, gives fans a fresh take on the ‘90s teen revenge drama. Starring Camila Mendes and Maya Hawke, the subverted Hitchcock-ian dark comedy entered the list with 26.67 million hours viewed. Rom-com Love in the Villa had 8.87 million hours viewed. Me Time brought viewers together as the buddy comedy had 7.91 million hours viewed. I Came By continued to keep fans entertained, pulling in 7.36 million hours viewed.

Korean thriller Narco-Saints climbed the Non-English TV List, landing in the #1 spot with 62.65 million hours viewed. Korean drama Extraordinary Attorney Woo had 21.97 million hours viewed, Korean drama Little Women with 12.96 million hours viewed and K-drama Alchemy of Souls with 10.89 million hours viewed, all remained on the list. Meanwhile, Mexican thriller Diary of a Gigolo had 34.41 million hours viewed and Mexican drama High Heat had 16.21 million hours viewed. New series on the list included: Mexican drama El Rey, Vicente Fernández (22.71 milion hours viewed), Norwegian limited series The Lørenskog Disappearance (16.04 million hours viewed) and Japanese anime Cyberpunk Edgerunners (14.88 million Hours viewed).

For the second week, French drama No Limit topped the Non-English Films List with 25.49 million hours viewed. Danish thriller Loving Adults had 4.9 million hours viewed and moved up the Most Popular list to the ninth spot. Fans flocked to new titles, including the Italian drama The Catholic School, Polish drama Broad Peak, Indian drama Jogi and Japanese anime Drifting Home, which all debuted on the list.