DAZN scores English women’s football rights

DAZN has acquired the rights to broadcast the English Football Association (FA) Women’s Super League and Women’s FA Cup for two seasons across multiple territories.

The deal will see DAZN offer live and on demand access to minimum two FA Women’s Super League matches per round and multiple Women’s FA Cup games for free on DAZN’s UEFA Women’s Champions League YouTube channel for the next two seasons. This coverage will be available in DAZN’s key markets, Spain, Italy, and Japan, as well as Albania, Balkans, Bulgaria, Greece, Cyprus, Hungary, Malta, Romania, Stans and Turkey.

This is the latest in a series of women’s football rights to be acquired by DAZN, including a four-year global deal to broadcast UEFA Women’s Champions League, a five-year deal with Spain’s Liga F, a global deal with Women’s International Champions Cup and an eight-year contract to broadcast WE League in Japan.

Shay Segev, CEO, DAZN Group said: “Acquiring the rights to the Women’s Super League and Women’s FA Cup is a long-term investment for DAZN and demonstrates that DAZN is truly the home of sport. It is our mission to grow this audience and provide global access, as we continue to invest in undervalued sports, with a long-term view to build strong commercial propositions that benefit all stakeholders within the ecosystem. DAZN is a leader in these key markets and this deal adds to our top-tier domestic football rights and increasing number of global women’s football rights, including our ground-breaking UEFA Women’s Champions League deal and recent Liga F deal.”