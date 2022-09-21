Sky Italia increases investment in Italian content

Sky Italia is investing €1.2 billion per year for content and TV rights in Italy, revealed CEO Andrea Duilio speaking to local daily Il Sole 24 Ore.

According to Duilio, the pay-TV broadcaster allocated €260 million in 2021 alone, which is 30 per cent more than three years ago.

Despite the continued multiplication of OTT services, Duilio believes there is a future for pay-TV, but it is essential to invest strongly in the production of original content, which is exactly what Sky Italia is doing. In this sense, he pointed out that the number of people paying for content continues to grow, highlighting the fact that Sky Italia currently has the lowest churn rate ever.

Duilio recalled that, in recent years, Sky Italia has switched from just being a media company and is now a media tech company.

He expects that the recent launch of Sky Glass will help boost subscriber figures, as the platform aggregates all content from FTA channels to SVoD platforms in addition to the Sky Italia offer.

Duilio said he sees no business opportunities in the mobile telephony business for the moment.