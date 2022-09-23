Belmer to head TF1

Rodolphe Belmer, formerly CEO at Canal+ and Eutelsat, is to join French commercial PSB TF1 as Director General. The move follows the failure of the attempted merger between TF1 and fellow PSB M6.

Gilles Pélisson, currently Chairman and Director General, will propose Belmer’s appointment at the company’s Board meeting on October 27th.

On this date, the functions of Chairman and Director General will be separated. Pélisson will then become Chairman of the Group’s Board of Directors until the closing of the 2022 accounts, on February 13th 2023, the date on which Belmer would be proposed as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the TF1 Group.

Pélisson will then join the Bouygues Group as Deputy Managing Director in charge of Media and Development.

Belmer’s most recent appointment was as CEO at French multinational information technology and consulting firm Atos. He announced in mid-June 2022 that he would be leaving the company at the end of September 2022, having only joined the company the previous January.