Collier leaving Fox for Roku

Roku has announced that three senior executives have been named as presidents of the company’s media, devices, and consumer experience business areas.

Media industry veteran Charlie Collier – currently serving as the CEO of Fox Entertainment Group – will be joining Roku as President, Roku Media, effective in late October, based in New York. Under Collier’s leadership, Roku Media will reinforce Roku’s commitment to serving advertisers, content partners, and consumers across Roku’s streaming platform.

In addition, Mustafa Ozgen and Gidon Katz are being elevated from their current senior vice president roles at Roku. Ozgen will now serve as President, Devices, and Katz will now serve as President, Consumer Experience. Collier, Ozgen, and Katz will report to Anthony Wood, Roku Founder and CEO.

“As Roku grows internationally, these positions will help bring more focus to key areas of our business as the global shift to streaming continues,” said Anthony Wood, Founder and CEO, Roku. “Charlie, Mustafa, and Gidon bring extensive industry knowledge and leadership experience to Roku. I look forward to working with them and their teams as we continue to innovate and build our position as the #1 TV streaming platform in the US, Canada, and Mexico and our overall global footprint.”

“Roku is a pioneer in streaming television and has achieved scale and significant relationships with our partners that will continue to be unique and valuable at this pivotal time in the industry,” said Collier. “As a partner of Roku, I’ve seen firsthand the power and potential the platform provides advertisers, partners, content creators, and consumers. I’m eager to work with Roku’s talented team to continue to innovate, grow, and bring the company and its partners to the next level.”