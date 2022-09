Electric off-road racing series Extreme E has announced its latest broadcast agreement with streaming service, STARZPLAY Arabia.



STARZPLAY will stream Extreme E’s live races in the MENA region (Middle East and North Africa), as well as highlights, magazine, preview and review show in English, on its platform.



Ali Russell, Chief Marketing Officer at Extreme E, said: “Extreme E is delighted to be joining STARZPLAY’s wide-ranging programme line up in MENA, a vital and burgeoning region for our sport for purpose championship. Extreme E’s mission to ‘race without trace’ whilst simultaneously raising awareness of climate issues means it is vital that our series reaches as many audiences on as many platforms as possible throughout the world. Working with STARZPLAY will not only provide viewers with a thrilling and innovative motorsport championship, but also convey the message that we all need to play our part in looking after our planet.”



Andy Warkman, Head of Sport at STARZPLAY, added: “We are excited to welcome Extreme E to our growing portfolio of sports and are looking forward to streaming the Copper X Prix live from Chile this weekend. Not only does Extreme E bring high action racing in extreme environments, like NEOM in Saudi Arabia, it simultaneously raises awareness of climate issues, so it is important for us to be working with Extreme E on their mission to ‘race without trace’”.



Extreme E will hold its first event in Chile on September 24th – 25th.