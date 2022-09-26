Apple sponsors Super Bowl Halftime show

The NFL and Apple have announced a five-year deal that sees Apple become the official sponsor of the Super Bowl Halftime show. The deal is worth a reported $50 million (€51.5m) per year. Additionally, Apple Music, the NFL and Roc Nation have revealed that Barbadian singer, actress and entrepreneur Rihanna will take centre stage at State Farm Stadium for the first Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show at Super Bowl LVII, on February 12th in Glendale, Arizona.

The Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show telecast will be produced by DPS with Roc Nation and Jesse Collins serving as executive producers, and Hamish Hamilton serving as director. Roc Nation is also serving as the strategic entertainment advisors of the live performance.

“Rihanna is a generational talent, a woman of humble beginnings who has surpassed expectations at every turn. A person born on the small island of Barbados who became one of the most prominent artists ever. Self-made in business and entertainment,” said Shawn ‘Jay-Z’ Carter.

“We are thrilled to welcome Rihanna to the Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show stage,” said Seth Dudowsky, NFL Head of Music. “Rihanna is a once in a generation artist who has been a cultural force throughout her career. We look forward to collaborating with Rihanna, Roc Nation and Apple Music to bring fans another historic Halftime Show performance.”

“Rihanna is an incredible recording artist who is a favorite for many millions of Apple Music customers around the world,” said Oliver Schusser, Apple’s vice president of Apple Music and Beats. “We’re excited to partner with Rihanna, Roc Nation and the NFL to bring music and sports fans a momentous show – what an incredible artist for the inaugural Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show.”

The Super Bowl is the most watched annual sporting event in the world. The Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show on February 13th, featuring Dr Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J Blige and Kendrick Lamar, was seen by more than 120 million viewers.