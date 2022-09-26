Oprah, Apple end content relationship

Oprah Winfrey and Apple have ended their multiyear agreement. It came into being in 2018 and its most tangible result was The Oprah Conversation which aired on Apple TV+.

There was always an element of freedom within the agreement and this enabled Winfrey’s interview with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to hapen in March 2021, which was screened by CBS (and ITV in the UK).

Variety reports that Winfrey and Apple will continue to work together but on a project-by-project basis. This past few days has seen a Winfrey-backed documentary on actor Sidney Poitier land on Apple TV+.

Winfrey continues to work with Discovery Communications in their partnership with OWN (the Oprah Winfrey Network).