Spain launches new 5G auction

By year end, Spain will launch the last 5G licence auction on the 26 GHz frequency with an overall reserve price of €105 million.

In the auction, 12 licences will be awarded on a national level (2,400 MHz) and 38 licences on a regional scale (400 MHz) in 200 MHz blocks for a 20-year period, renewable for a further 20.

The national licences will have a starting price of €7.5 million each, whereas the regional ones will vary from €1.2 million in Catalonia to €13,000 for each lot in Ceuta and Melilla.

This will be the final 5G auction once the other 3.5 GHz and 700 MHz frequencies have already been awarded.