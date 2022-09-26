Advanced Television

Spain launches new 5G auction

September 26, 2022

From David Del Valle in Madrid

By year end, Spain will launch the last 5G licence auction on the 26 GHz frequency with an overall reserve price of €105 million.

In the auction, 12 licences will be awarded on a national level (2,400 MHz) and 38 licences on a regional scale (400 MHz) in 200 MHz blocks for a 20-year period, renewable for a further 20.

The national licences will have a starting price of €7.5 million each, whereas the regional ones will vary from €1.2 million in Catalonia to €13,000 for each lot in Ceuta and Melilla.

This will be the final 5G auction once the other 3.5 GHz and 700 MHz frequencies have already been awarded.

